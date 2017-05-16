Cleveland leaders discuss city’s issues with dirt bike riders

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Cleveland held a press conference today regarding issues with dirt bike riders.

“We’re not here to demonize anybody, we’re here to make sure our community understands we’re going to make it safe for everybody,” said Police Chief Calvin Williams.

A month ago, the I TEAM revealed Cleveland police were looking at a new policy or some new way of doing something about the bikes.

The packs of bikes on the streets leave drivers furious and Cleveland police officers feeling helpless. Officers say their bosses won’t let them stop or chase the bikes.

The city also has mentioned plans to build a dirt bike track.

The city has said the new track should be finished and operating in about a year, although at the meeting with potential contractors earlier this month, the timeline was vague.

