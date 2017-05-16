Investigation still underway in Akron house fire that killed 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Arson and police investigators for hours were on scene of a fire that killed 7 people in Akron Monday.

That's typical in a fire that took so many lives, and investigators say they want to make sure every detail is investigated.

"You can never rule out the possibility of arson," said Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker. "But we have fire investigators here now, trying to determine the cause of the fire."

Crews responded to the home on Fultz Street around 2:45 a.m. Monday. A mother and father were killed along with five children and the family dog.

The oldest daughter in the family was not in the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say they can tell that the flames erupted near the front of the house. They say it is too early to say whether it is related to a deadly, unsolved arson that happened the street about a year ago.

A GoFundMe account has been posted for the funeral expenses. Click here for the information.

Continuing coverage on this story, here.