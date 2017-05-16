‘I wish I was there:’ Surviving family member talks about house fire that killed seven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- The daughter and sister of the victims of a deadly Akron house fire is sharing her story.

Firefighters were called to a home on Fultz Street in Akron just before 3 a.m. Monday for the blaze. While the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't officially identified the victims, we know two adults and five children, ranging in age from 1 to 14 years old, died in the fire.

Brittany Boggs said her heart is broken over the loss of her loved ones and she is asking for the community's help to lay them to rest.

"I'm trying to deal with it the best way that I can, but it is hard. I've been crying a lot," the 18-year-old told FOX 8 News on Tuesday. "I'm in shock."

"I'll never get to hug my mom or brothers and sisters... They were everything to me."

Boggs wasn't in the house because she recently started her summer job at Cedar Point.

"I wish I was there. I feel like things could have been different. I could have thrown the babies out of the window. But I mean, that's how I think. In my mind, I want to believe I could have saved them," Boggs said.

The teen started a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs. (You can donate here.)

"I'm only 18 and I'm burying my mother and my five little brothers and sisters. And I don't have the funds for it. Never did I think I was going to be planning funerals at 18 years old," Boggs said.

There will be a candlelight vigil for the victims Saturday. Funeral arrangements are pending.

