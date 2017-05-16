Fox 8 Recipe Box: Grilled Watermelon & Scallop Canapes

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Have you ever tasted grilled watermelon? The refreshing fruit actually is a great ingredient to add to your grilling season recipe box!
Fox 8's Wayne Dawson and Kristi Capel got a grilling lesson from Whole Foods Rocky River chef Katherine Horvath.
Grilled Watermelon and Scallop Canapes
4 – Sea Scallops
1 – Small Seedless Watermelon- Cut into small rounds
Hydroponic Watercress
¼ C. – Olive Oil
Salt and Pepper to taste
Blueberry Vinaigrette
1/4 C. – Champagne Vinegar
1 C. – Canola Oil
6 oz. – Blueberries
½ - Lemon
3-4 – Mint Leaves
Salt and Pepper to taste
Combine vinegar, blueberries, lemon juice, mint, salt & pepper in a blender. Start to blend and while it is mixing slowly pour in oil at a consistent, steady stream until everything is completely incorporated.
Sprinkle olive oil and s&p onto watermelon and scallops. When the grill is nice and hot, place scallops and watermelon on the grill. After about two minutes give them a quarter turn and continue the same on the other side. (Note: Only want to grill watermelon just until it starts to release its natural juiciness)
Lightly toss watercress with a little olive oil and s&p. Place grilled watermelon on top of greens, top watermelon with grilled scallop, drizzle with blueberry vinaigrette.