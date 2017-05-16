Fox 8 Recipe Box: Grilled Watermelon & Scallop Canapes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Have you ever tasted grilled watermelon? The refreshing fruit actually is a great ingredient to add to your grilling season recipe box!

Fox 8's Wayne Dawson and Kristi Capel got a grilling lesson from Whole Foods Rocky River chef Katherine Horvath.

Click here to learn more about Whole Foods Rocky River.

Grilled Watermelon and Scallop Canapes

4 – Sea Scallops

1 – Small Seedless Watermelon- Cut into small rounds

Hydroponic Watercress

¼ C. – Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Blueberry Vinaigrette

1/4 C. – Champagne Vinegar

1 C. – Canola Oil

6 oz. – Blueberries

½ - Lemon

3-4 – Mint Leaves

Salt and Pepper to taste

Combine vinegar, blueberries, lemon juice, mint, salt & pepper in a blender. Start to blend and while it is mixing slowly pour in oil at a consistent, steady stream until everything is completely incorporated.

Sprinkle olive oil and s&p onto watermelon and scallops. When the grill is nice and hot, place scallops and watermelon on the grill. After about two minutes give them a quarter turn and continue the same on the other side. (Note: Only want to grill watermelon just until it starts to release its natural juiciness)

Lightly toss watercress with a little olive oil and s&p. Place grilled watermelon on top of greens, top watermelon with grilled scallop, drizzle with blueberry vinaigrette.