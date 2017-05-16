Forecast: Scorching-hot temperatures Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- By afternoon Tuesday, the warm air was very well established.

Tuesday’s high of 87°F was only 2° away from the record high for May 16.

We will be close to tying/breaking tomorrow’s record of 90° set back in 1962. The last time we hit the 90° mark was on September 10th of 2016, which is more than 8 months ago!

Tuesday’s warm air allowed it to be the first day in over two weeks to experience above normal temperatures. Our 14-day cool stretch finally ended.

It has been a LONG time since we’ve seen such a long, cold stretch. We have to go all the way back to February 2015 to find a longer one (20-day stretch of brutally cold air, remember?)

Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast: