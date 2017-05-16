Experts say parents may underestimate drowning risks when it comes to their kids

MICHIGAN — A new poll indicates that the majority of parents may underestimate drowning risks when it comes to their kids.

The report states that drowning is the second-leading cause of injury-related death in kids age one to 15. Nearly 1,000 children die each year from drowning.

Buy the national poll conducted by the University of Michigan finds that 37 percent of parents would allow their child to swim unsupervised in a swimming pool.

The majority of parents believed it is important for kids to have basic swimming skills, but one in seven would allow a child who can’t swim to be in the water unsupervised, the poll indicates.

Experts say, however, it’s important to supervise children at the poll, even if they are good swimmers.

“Familiar places such as a backyard pool may provide a false sense of security, but we know that drowning can occur anywhere, often instantly and silently,” said Dr. Gary L. Freed. “We strongly advise parents to closely supervise kids at all times, even if they think their child is a good swimmer.”

