× #DefendTheLand: Guide to Cavs Eastern Conference Finals

CLEVELAND– The reigning NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing to take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 1 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night in Boston. The Celtics are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston

Game 2: Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston

Game 3: Sunday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland

Game 4: Tuesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland

Game 5: Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston*

Game 6: Saturday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland*

Game 7: Monday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston*

*Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played if necessary.

Watch parties:

The Cavaliers will host watch parties for away games at the Q. Fans can watch the action on the Humongotron, and experience all the entertainment of a regular home game.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the Games 1 and 2. Tickets are $5 and proceeds benefit the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. You can buy them at Cavs.com, the Quicken Loans Arena box office and Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations.

Home games:

Going to Games 3 or 4? Doors open 90 minutes before tipoff. Get there early and follow the “Laws of the Land” by putting on your free Cavs T-shirt. The national anthem is performed by the 20,562 fans in attendance.

Outside the Q, the party starts at 5 p.m. Fan Fest features food trucks, live music, the Cavs entertainment teams and games. It all happens on Gateway Plaza.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here