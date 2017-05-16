Cleveland Indians promote top prospect Bradley Zimmer

CLEVELAND– With an injury-plagued outfield, the Cleveland Indians promoted top prospect Bradley Zimmer.

The team purchased the 24-year-old outfielder’s contract from the AAA Columbus Clippers on Tuesday. Zimmer is batting .294 with 5 home runs and 14 RBIs in 33 games.

Roster moves: Purchased contract of Bradley Zimmer from CBus

Shawn Armstrong recalled

Abe to 10-day DL

Yandy optioned to CBus

Frias DFA pic.twitter.com/CmbyS80kr0 — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 16, 2017

Outfielder Abraham Almonte was removed during the fifth inning of Monday’s game with a right shoulder injury. He’s been added to the 10-day disabled list.

OF Brandon Guyer is also out with a sprained left wrist. He will likely miss four to six weeks.

Also on Tuesday, the Indians recalled pitcher Shawn Armstrong and optioned Yandy Diaz to Columbus.

