‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules enters not guilty plea in crash that killed man

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — Former “Bachelor” star Chris Soules on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea to one charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death, TMZ reports.

Soules also waived his right to an arraignment in open court, reportedly to avoid the court spectacle.

Last month, Soules was arrested after he left the scene of a fatal accident with a tractor. In a 911 call, Soules said he had rear-ended the farm machine, sending it into a ditch. The driver of the tractor later died at the hospital.

Prosecutors allege that Soules bought alcohol before the crash.

