Avon Lake police release sketch of home robbery suspect

AVON LAKE, Ohio – Avon Lake police have released a sketch of a man suspected of breaking into a home in that city.

It happened on May 8th at around 2:40 a.m. on Hermann Drive. The homeowner told police that they had had a physical confrontation with a man inside of his home during a burglary.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations helped with an artist’s rendering of the suspect.

He is in his thirties and has a stocky build. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black watch cap and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any other information on this is asked to call the Avon Lake police at 440-933-4567, or to email Detective Robinson at crobinson@avonlakepolice.org.