Akron police: Man fatally stabbed 76-year-old mother

AKRON, Ohio — Detectives with the Akron Police Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 76-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Crystal Street.

Police say the woman was found in the kitchen with stab wounds to her chest and abdomen. She was rushed to Akron City Hospital, where she later died.

The woman’s son, 48-year-old Michael Gleisinger, has been charged with her murder. He is currently being held in the Summit County Jail.

Further details were not immediately released.

