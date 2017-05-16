× Akron mayor offering free smoke detectors after house fire kills seven

AKRON, Ohio– Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will be offering free smoke detectors to residents following a house fire on Monday that killed seven people.

The fire department responded to a house on Fultz Street just before 3 a.m. Monday. The blaze killed two adults and five children. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified the deceased and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It is not known if there were working fire alarms in the home.

The mayor’s office said it will have a limited number of free smoke alarms at a town hall Tuesday evening. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Innes Community Learning Center on East Avenue.

Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples will also have smoke detectors available to Ward 5 residents during a meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Others in Summit County interested in a smoke detector can call the Red Cross at 330-535-2030. The organization will schedule a time within one week for its volunteers to install the alarms in your home.

Residents of other Ohio counties can find information about the Red Cross Operation Save-A-Life here.

