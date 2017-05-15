Weather: a cool night before temps begin to climb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A lake breeze will keep temps hovering closer to 60°, with a 6:10 pm start at Progressive Field, you will need a sweater for sure.

Once we get into the heart of this week, expect a shift in the weather pattern as we glide into warmer than normal territory. A little taste of summer is on the weather menu!

Unsettled weather will head back to NE Ohio as we head into the end of the week. It won’t be a washout but expect periodic showers and storms around.

Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.

