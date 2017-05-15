Watch live: President Trump to speak at National Peace Officers Memorial Service

​

WASHINGTON, D.C.– President Donald Trump will speak at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Monday.

He will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Fallen officers are being remembered during this police week.

Saturday, members of the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society and volunteers placed grave markers and flags on the graves of 188 local officers killed in the line of duty.

