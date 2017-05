Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- If you have high hopes for a fruitful garden this season, there are a few steps you need to take besides just planting the seeds.

Fox 8's Scott Sabol spent some time with AJ Petitti and the Petitti crew as they put in the Fox 8 garden. AJ shared lots of really good tips to help you lay out your plants and explained what the most important step is to ensure a good crop this season.

Click here to learn more about Petitti Garden Centers.