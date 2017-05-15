Truck hits baby stroller in Beachwood, flees scene

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– The Beachwood Police Department is searching for a pick-up truck in a hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend.

A woman was pushing a baby in a stroller across the street at Richmond and Cedar roads in Beachwood shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. Beachwood police said the truck hit the stroller and fled the scene.

A witness followed the vehicle. According to police, the suspect also hit the witness’ car and drove away.

The infant suffered some scratches, but was mostly unharmed.

Beachwood police said they are looking for a blue 2000 Chevrolet truck with Ohio registration HCW-1777.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beachwood Police Department at 216-464-1234.