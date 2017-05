Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio - Relatives of the victims of Monday's deadly Akron house fire are reacting to the news that 7 family members lost their lives in the flames.

They say they learned about the tragedy early Monday morning, when they received a message with the devastating words, "They're all gone."

Jack Shea spoke with the mother and grandmother of the victims as well as one of their aunts at their homes in Garrettsville.

