Search underway for woman who disappeared from Medina County music festival

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who disappeared from a music festival early Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to Fox 8 that an “active investigation” is underway.

According to a post on her mother’s Facebook page, Lauren Delcoma was last seen at the Alchemy Rising Music Festival in Medina on Sunday morning.

Kristy Grim said her daughter’s cell phone was found at the campsite along with her personal belongings.

Grim said her daughter did not have her car and she did not have any information on what she was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at (330)725-0028 or 911.