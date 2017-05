Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Virginia -- It's a powerful force in the United States Navy: Monday, FOX 8 begins our week-long series of Hometown Heroes at Sea.

We take you on board the Mighty Ike and show you what it is like to protect our country out on an aircraft carrier.

Northeast Ohio is well represented on board this mighty ship.

Watch above as Tracy McCool prepares to live the day in the life of a sailor.