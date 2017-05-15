Live video: Police search wooded area for missing Lakewood woman

BROOKLYN, Ohio– Police are searching a wooded area in Brooklyn for a missing woman, sources told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Roaa Al-Dhannoon, 24, was last seen at her apartment on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood on Oct. 16. Police said it is uncharacteristic of the young mother to leave without notifying anyone.

Court documents showed Al-Dhannoon feared her ex-husband, Fahed Mohammad Saeed. She was granted a civil protection order, but Saeed violated it twice, court records said.

In December, Lakewood police arrested Ammar Sami and charged him with obstruction of justice in the case. According to investigators, Sami lied to police when he said he was shopping by himself on the night of Al-Dhannoon’s disappearance. Instead, he was with the missing woman’s ex-husband.

More stories on Roaa Al-Dhannoon here

41.438516 -81.739666