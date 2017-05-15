× Police ID man who disappeared at Lakeside Yacht Club, search still ongoing

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police have identified the 57-year-old man who went missing in the water near Lakeside Yacht Club.

Tod Nierodzik was reported missing May 14.

Police say the man was last seen leaving the yacht club bar at around 1 a.m. Sunday. He never made it back to his boat. His car is parked in the club’s lot.

Boats and several police cars were involved in a search Sunday. Police say the search is still underway.

