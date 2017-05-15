Ohio State troopers seize $1.06 million worth of drugs during Summit County traffic stop

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – A traffic stop on the Summit County portion of the Ohio Turnpike led Ohio State troopers to over a million dollars worth of drugs.

On May 8, troopers stopped Pierce J. Roberts, 30, of Ottaway Hills, for a lane violation near mile marker 175 on the turnpike. During the stop, a drug-sniffing canine officer alerted and officers saw other “criminal indicators” that led them to search the car.

They seized 71 pounds of marijuana, 26 pounds of solid hashish and 8 pounds of liquid hash oil, valued at approximately $1.06 million.

Roberts was taken to the Summit County jail and charged with possession and trafficking of marijuana, hashish and liquid hash. If he is convicted, he could face up to 48 years in prison and up to a $90 thousand fine.