NYC transit providing ‘baby on board’ buttons for pregnant riders

NEW YORK, New York — New York’s transit agency is doing its part to bring back chivalry on subways.

Riders can now order a free button online reading, “Baby on board” or “Please offer me a seat.”

The goal is to raise awareness for pregnant women and people with disabilities that aren’t obvious.

Officials hope the campaign helps encourage more riders to offer seats to those who need them.

New York’s subway has also urged riders not to hog poles or spread their legs widely on seats in the past.