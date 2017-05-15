Watch live: President Trump to speak at National Peace Officers Memorial Service
Missing: Elizabeth Pfreinger

Posted 11:46 am, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, May 15, 2017

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Elizabeth Pfreinger went missing April 26 and was last seen on Scranton Road in Cleveland.

She was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack. She is 5'9" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-2704.

