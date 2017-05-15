Endangered Missing Adult Alert cancelled

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an “Endangered Missing Adult Alert” for a Sheffield Lake woman late Sunday night. It was cancelled after a couple of hours.

The Sheffield Lake Police Department would not provide any information about the cancellation of the alert. A call to the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit was not answered.

Barbara Buckley left her home on Mariners Circle around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and never returned home.

The woman’s family was concerned because she was recently released from the hospital.

The Sheffield Lake Police Department told Fox 8 it could not release any information on Buckley. Fox 8 was told to call back later Monday morning.