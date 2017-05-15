Melt Bar and Grilled continues to grow, fuel Clevelanders’ love of grilled cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio-- Melt Bar and Grilled has been a staple in Northeast Ohio with its gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches for more than decade.

Owner Matt Fish wanted to open his own place ever since he was a kid, but the concept for Melt came about in late 2005.

"Decided to do a gourmet grilled cheese concept because I had never seen it anywhere else in the country. I was going to focus on gourmet grilled cheese, craft beer and have a really fun Cleveland eclectic focused atmosphere," Fish said.

From the grand opening in Lakewood to now, Melt's popularity has expanded. That's why its production facility on East 36th Street is so important.

"You're never going to come to Melt and get anything that was pre-packaged, pre-made, out of a box, out of a can... We create everything from signature recipes at Melt," Fish said.

