J.R. Smith, wife buy Mother’s Day flowers for every mom in NICU

CLEVELAND – The Cavs J.R. Smith and his wife Shirley gave a beautiful Mother’s Day gift to each mom with a baby in the Cleveland Clinic’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Every mom got a bouquet of flowers to mark the day.

In her blog, Shirley Smith says that it was J.R.’s idea.

My husband came up with the brilliant idea of getting all of the mothers in the NICU flowers today so we did just that. When the flowers arrived I pushed the cart and Demi placed an arrangement of flowers in every room…it was super special and we both enjoyed it.

The couple have been parents in the NICU since their daughter, Dakota, was born 5 months early in January. When she was born, the baby weighed only one pound. Earlier in May, she had reached 6 pounds.

On Mother’s Day, Shirley talked about how she dressed little Dakota up in a onesie and a tutu. When Smith showed up after practice, it was time for her nap, and Shirley noted that she got to nap in her favorite spot: Dad’s chest. (It should also be noted that Dad napped right along with his youngest!)

