‘Hey Matthew McConaughey, wanna go to the Tribe game?’ ‘Alright, alright’

CLEVELAND – What is an Academy Award winning actor to do on his time off from filming his latest flick here in Cleveland?

Why, go to the Cleveland Indians game of course!

Matthew McConaughey in the crowd tonight? Alright, alright, alright. pic.twitter.com/2pJbb0p02t — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 16, 2017

Matthew McConaughey is in town filming the movie “White Boy Rick.” And he obviously knows some quality time off when he sees it because he showed up at the Indians game Monday night. The Tribe was taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. (We like that hat he’s wearing. It’s totally “alright.”)

By the way, the Tribe won, 8-7.

“White Boy Rick” is set in the 1980’s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic. It tells the story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, who became an undercover informant and later a drug dealer.

The movie also stars Richie Merritt, Bruce Dern, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.