Fire investigators: Multiple victims in Akron house fire include both children and adults

AKRON, Ohio -- Authorities confirm that the victims in a fire at an Akron home include both children and adults.

Akron fire officials say the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has been notified, and is on the way to the scene. There are "multiple bodies" in the home, according to fire officials, but an exact number has not yet been determined.

Neighbors say a family lived in the home. Family members tell Fox 8 that the mother did not show up to work today, and the children also didn't show up at school.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan released the following statement about the fire Monday:

"Early this morning the Akron Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Fultz Street. The Fire Department acted quickly to extinguish the flames, but were unable to immediately access the upper level of the structure due to significant, internal structural damage. Tragically, multiple lives were lost in the fire. The Fire Department is on scene for ongoing recovery, investigation, and safety efforts. “My family, the Akron Fire Department, and the entire Akron community, are profoundly saddened by this devastating incident and this tragic loss of life. My deepest sympathies and prayers are with the family and loved ones of those who perished, and we pray for strength and healing in the difficult days to come. We will see to it that the victims' families are supported in this time of great sorrow and need. I thank the Akron Fire Department for their bravery in quickly responding to this scene in the early hours of the morning. I offer my full support and confidence as the professionals work to investigate the cause of this fire.”

Crews initially responded to the fire at 693 Fultz Street around 2:45 a.m.

Firefighters believe the fire started at the front of the house. A cause isn't yet known.

