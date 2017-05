AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department confirms there are “fatalities” following a house fire early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at 693 Fultz Street around 2:45 a.m.

The fire department did not immediately release the number of people killed, but did confirm “civilian fire fatalities.”

