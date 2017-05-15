Family of Akron house fire victims: ‘We’re just asking for your prayers’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - It's one of the deadliest fires in Akron history. Seven members of one family, including five children, are killed when their house goes up in flames.

Cell phone video taken by a neighbor shows why the family of seven inside this home on Fultz Avenue in Akron didn't have a chance.

"The heat is very intense, it affects the structure of the home pretty quickly, so in this fire we had to be very careful not to get firefighters injured or killed, it was a difficult battle," said Akron fire chief Clarence Tucker.

Fire investigators confirm that seven people and the family dog lost their lives in the fire that started around 2:45 Monday morning. A mother, father and five children. The oldest daughter was not in the house at the time.

Dwayne Huggins says his brother is one of the victims.

"I have no more tears, there's nothing left I can say or do, I just, I just want my family you know, I just want my family," Huggins said.

"The time that I did get with him was priceless and I can't imagine not having that, like right now I need that now, I miss it already," said the victim's son, Tyennis Huggins.

"I want my nieces, I want my nephews, you know, it's hard for me to explain to my grandchildren that my nieces and nephews, their cousins won't be around the play and spend the night," said Dwayne Huggins.

Firefighters say they can tell that the flames erupted near the front of the house. They say it is too early to say whether it is related to a deadly, unsolved arson that happened the street about a year ago.

"You can never rule out the possibility of arson, but we have fire investigators here now, trying to determine the cause of the fire...It was fully engulfed, meaning there was fire coming out of every window, out of the roof and every other area that you can imagine," said the chief.

Relatives describe the couple has soft-spoken, gentle and all about family.

"We're just asking for your prayers, just keep our family's name lifted up," Huggins said.

