Fairport Harbor man beaten with baseball bat, truck and guns stolen

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio– Police arrested a suspect in the beating of a man in Fairport Harbor last week.

Officers were called to East Street near 3rd Street at about 10:30 a.m. on May 8. They discovered the victim had been beaten with a baseball bat, police said. His truck and several firearms were stolen.

The victim was taken to Tri-Point Medical Center, then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center by helicopter because of the severity of his injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as Kevin Gray, of Wickliffe.

On Wednesday, police in Mason, Ohio responded to a disturbance at a hotel, and found Gray and the stolen truck. He was arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail.

He’s since been transferred to the Lake County Jail. Gray was arraigned on Friday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.