Copley student causes sensation with Styrofoam dress design

COPLEY, Ohio - A Copley high school student is quickly becoming a viral sensation thanks to her unique fashion designs.

18-year-old Alyssa Hertz of Copley says, "I've wanted to do fashion for as long as I can remember."

This high school senior and aspiring fashion designer became an internet sensation after designing a wedding dress made entirely of Styrofoam.

"It's been crazy. It all started when Mr. Pastor saw I had a real passion for fashion design," said Hertz.

Art teacher Antoine Pastor gave her the challenge as part of an independent study.

"I had Alyssa last year in a regular art foundation class and we connected talking about shows like Project Runway and Say Yes To The Dress," said Pastor.

Hertz's creativity has spread into a newspaper dress and a necklace made of bolts.

She plans to attend Kent State University for fashion design in the fall.