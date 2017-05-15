Fire officials believe there are multiple ‘fatalities’ in Akron house fire

Cleveland Cavaliers to make ‘major announcement’

Posted 10:24 am, May 15, 2017

LeBron James #23 celebrates with Kyrie Irving #2 and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after scoring during the first half of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make what the organization is calling a “major announcement” on Monday.

Cavs CEO Len Komoroski and general manager David Griffin will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported the Cavaliers plans to announce a deal with Goodyear Tires to put the “wingfoot” logo on jerseys. Last year, the NBA approved a move to allow teams to place a small logo on the upper, left corner of jerseys starting with the 2018 season.

