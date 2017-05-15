× Cleveland Cavaliers to make ‘major announcement’

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make what the organization is calling a “major announcement” on Monday.

Cavs CEO Len Komoroski and general manager David Griffin will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported the Cavaliers plans to announce a deal with Goodyear Tires to put the “wingfoot” logo on jerseys. Last year, the NBA approved a move to allow teams to place a small logo on the upper, left corner of jerseys starting with the 2018 season.

