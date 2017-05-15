× Carrasco injured, but Indians’ bullpen stops Rays in 8-7 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.

Carrasco was pulled because of tightness in his left pectoral muscle after giving up an RBI single to Brad Miller. The right-hander allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings and left with Cleveland ahead 7-4.

Boone Logan (1-0), who entered in the fifth, retired both batters he faced. Andrew Miller allowed his first run of the season in the eighth, and Cody Allen gave up a solo homer to Peter Bourjos in the ninth before recording his 10th save.

Lonnie Chisenhall hit a three-run homer when Cleveland scored five times in the first off Chris Archer (3-2). Francisco Lindor added a solo homer in the eighth.

Carrasco was charged with five runs and threw 75 pitches. He was sidelined in spring training with a sore elbow and didn’t pitch in last season’s playoffs because of a broken right hand after being hit by a line drive in September.

Cleveland’s rotation already is missing right-hander Corey Kluber, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 3 with a strained lower back.

Archer allowed seven runs in five innings. He gave up five hits, walked six, struck out six and threw 101 pitches.

Edwin Encarnacion had an RBI grounder in the first for the Indians. The slugger, dropped out of the cleanup spot for the first time this season, went 0 for 5 and is now batting .198.

Encarnacion is stuck in an 0-for-17 slump. He hit 42 homers and drove in 127 runs for Toronto last season before signing a $60 million, three-year contract with Cleveland.

Abraham Almonte started the Indians second with a triple and scored on a throwing error by catcher Derek Norris. Yan Gomes had an RBI double in the third.

Almonte was removed in the fifth with a sore right shoulder, an injury that occurred during an at-bat last week.

Kevin Kiermaier homered for the Rays.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: OF Brandon Guyer (sprained left wrist) will miss four to six weeks. He was put on the 10-day DL on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi has allowed one earned run or less in his last five starts.

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar didn’t get through three innings despite being given two early leads in his last start against Toronto.

