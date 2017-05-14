Woman, 97, injured in Cleveland carjacking

CLEVELAND — An elderly woman was injured Sunday morning in a carjacking on her street, Cleveland police said in a news release.

It happened in the 10700 block of Hathaway Avenue before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the 97-year-old woman was assaulted, then taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Additional information, including the name and condition of the woman, were not immediately released.

