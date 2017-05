CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot on the city’s east side Saturday evening.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 71st Street.

Officials say the child was shot in the leg, then taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

Further details were not immediately released.

