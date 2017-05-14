× Multiple fire departments called out to battle Newburgh Heights factory fire

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio – Crews from a number of area fire departments spent Sunday afternoon battling a factory fire on Harvard Avenue in Newburgh Heights.

Fire officials tell Fox 8 that the fire began in the White Dove Mattress Factory shortly after 4 p.m. Eight departments were called in to assist until the blaze was under control.

Investigators will be on the scene Monday to try to determine a cause.

Workers will not be able to return to work until that investigation is completed, so the business will be closed until that happens.

No injuries were reported.