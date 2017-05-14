Forecast: week ahead will see some summer temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cool and quiet this evening with temperatures dipping down in the 40’s for everyone tonight. Monday, high pressure sneaks in bringing abundant sunshine to our area. You can expect seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 60’s.

Once we get into the heart of this week, expect a shift in the weather pattern as we glide into warmer than normal territory. How do 80’s sound? A little taste of summer is on the menu! Unsettled weather arrives as we head into the end of the week. It won’t be a washout but expect periodic showers and storms around. Temperatures remain above average.

