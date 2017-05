Showers have exited just in time for Mother’s Day, leading to fairly pleasant weather through the afternoon.

Mother’s Day will feature fair skies with temperatures in the mid-60s. Happy Mother’s Day to all our Moms…Enjoy your day!

Once we get to next week, expect a shift in the weather pattern as we glide into warmer than normal territory. How do 80s sound? A little taste of summer is on the menu next week.

Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast: