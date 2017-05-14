× Crews searching for man at Lakeside Yacht Club: Law enforcement source

CLEVELAND — A law enforcement source on Sunday told the Fox 8 I-Team that crews are searching for a 57-year-old man at Lakeside Yacht Club.

According to the source, the man was last seen leaving the yacht club bar at around 1 a.m. Sunday, but never made it back to his boat. His car, however, is parked in the lot.

Three boats and several Cleveland police cars are assisting with the search.

Further details were not immediately released.

