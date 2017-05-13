Weather: looking good for Mom on Sunday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - What a fantastic Saturday! Finally! Plenty of sunshine and mid to upper 60’s across Northeast Ohio.

You may need a light jacket or sweater this evening temperatures will fall into the low 60’s. Clouds will increase tonight, followed by a risk of showers mainly after sunset through the first part of your night. Don’t worry they will be gone by Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day will feature lots of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 60’s. Happy Mother’s Day to all our Moms…Enjoy your day!

Once we get to next week, expect a shift in the weather pattern as we glide into warmer than normal territory. How do 80’s sound? A little taste of summer is on the menu next week.

Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.

