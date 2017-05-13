WATCH: Octavia Spencer delivers commencement speech at KSU

KENT, Ohio -- Octavia Spencer delivered the commencement speech at Kent State on Saturday, which cost the university $100,000.
The contract between the university and the Academy-Award winner had her posing for photos with VIPs starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
She then took part in the processional, delivered her speech at 11 a.m., and wrapped up by noon.
In addition to a fee that is listed in the contract as "$100,000 GUARANTEED," the university also agrees to provide: "two (2) unrestricted fully-refundable round trip first-class airfares and first-class exclusive professional ground transportation."
