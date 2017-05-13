‘Police Week’ begins in Cleveland with grave marker placement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Northeast Ohio's "Police Week" started with an emotional remembrance of fallen officers.

"We're struggling, but we have each other and we hope eventually we will have peace and we will come to terms with David's sacrifice," said Jackie Ketterer, the mother of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey, who was killed by a hit and run driver in January.

Saturday, members of the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society and volunteers placed grave markers and flags on the graves of 188 local officers killed in the line of duty.

Officer Fahey is one of several names etched into the police memorial at Huntington Park.

Fox 8 caught up with Hudson Patrolman John Dean at Cleveland's Calvary Cemetery where he honored his brother.

"I never came to the police memorial in Cleveland until he passed," admitted Dean while talking about his brother, Boston Heights Officer Jarod Dean. "He was there every year he saw how important it was. It took him dying for me to realize that."

Officer Jarod Dean, 24 was killed in 2009 after being struck by a truck while clearing debris on State Route 8. The loss compelled John to research and create a picture booklet for the Police Memorial Society of the burial locations of every local officer.

"His loss at times is my strength," said Christopher Porter, Officer Fahey's brother. "It reminds me that we are here for a reason."

This week's commemoration is filled with events celebrating officers.

