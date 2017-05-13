Police: Man, 29, fatally shot in the head outside Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot early Saturday morning.

It happened at around midnight Saturday in the 14100 block of Idarose Avenue, where officers had responded to a home for a report of a male shot.

A 29-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to University Hospitals, where he later died.

Officials say the man had been standing outside of his home when an unknown suspect shot him, then ran from the area.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit are investigating.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police detectives at (216) 623-5464.