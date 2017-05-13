Oh nuts: squirrel interrupts game between Twins and Indians

CLEVELAND — The game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians was interrupted for several minutes when a squirrel ran on the field during the sixth inning.

The squirrel raced in from right field and reached the area around the pitcher’s mound, forcing the umpires to halt play. The squirrel ran into foul ground and headed behind home plate, but quickly returned to fair territory.

Twins manager Paul Molitor left the dugout to speak with plate umpire C.B. Bucknor and Twins pitcher Jose Berrios threw his arms up in frustration.

Several members of the grounds crew chased the squirrel, which was cheered by the Progressive Field crowd, down the right field line before it finally hopped into the stands, allowing play to continue.

The squirrel’s presence didn’t help the Indians. The inning ended when Michael Brantley flied out on the second pitch following the delay.