Lakewood: driver cited with OVI after crashing into homes

LAKEWOOD, Ohio --Scary moments for some residents after police say a pickup truck crashed into two homes on Granger Avenue.

The incident happened around 2:00 p.m., Saturday.

"It's sort of that one-in-a-million shot, we were just fortunate that the kids weren't out playing in the tree or in the front yard," said Eric Baker, who had some damage to his home from the crash.

The suspect's truck was mangled, but thankfully no one else was caught in its path.

Another homeowner, Kelly Egan, has lived on Granger Avenue since 1985. He was disappointed to have this unnecessary mess.

"The porch is caving in a little now and it's going to cost them a little money, the insurance company a little money now," said Egan.

Lakewood police released a few details about what happened Saturday, but do say the driver will be cited for OVI.