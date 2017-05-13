× Fox 8 viewer tip leads to identification of Akron victim of car crash

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police have told Fox 8 that a viewer tip called into the newsroom led them to be able to identify the victim of a car crash.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday as the man crossed Triplett Boulevard near Lansing Street and was hit by an oncoming car, according to investigators. His head smashed into the car’s windshield.

37-year-old Jason Allison from Akron was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and was unable to help identify himself. Akron police asked for the public’s help in finding his identity, and a tip that was called into the Fox 8 newsroom Friday evening wound up identifying Allison. His family has been notified.

Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards said it remains unclear why Allison was in the street at the time. Shortly before the crash, an Akron Beacon Journal newspaper carrier called police to report seeing the man sitting near the curb with his hands between his knees.

Police said the 19-year-old driver who hit the man was on her way to work and did not see him before the crash. She is not expected to face charges.