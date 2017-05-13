Bear locks himself in car, honks horn, then snacks on treats

ROANOKE COUNTY, Virginia — Imagine being woken up by the sound of a honking horn, then finding out that a bear, not a human, was doing all the beeping.

That’s exactly what happened to some homeowners in Roanoke County, Virginia, earlier this week.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the homeowners heard their car horn honking and came outside to investigate. There, in their vehicle, was a 200 lb. baby black bear.

The animal managed to open the door, lock himself inside, while honking the horn and helping himself to some treats! Luckily, the car sustained only minor damage.

A helpful officer opened the back door to let the rambunctious bear out of the car, where he promptly scurried off into the woods.

The Roanoke County Police Department has a tip for residents in the area:

“Always lock your car doors. It’s not just thieves that break into your cars!”