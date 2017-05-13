× Akron police: newly-identified victim of car crash passes away

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police have confirmed to Fox 8 that the victim of a car crash in that city Wednesday morning has passed away.

37-year-old Jason Allison from Akron was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital where he passed away Saturday afternoon. Akron police had asked for the public’s help in finding his identity, and a tip that was called into the Fox 8 newsroom Friday evening wound up identifying Allison.

Because of that tip, Allison’s family was able to be at the hospital with him.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday as Allison crossed Triplett Boulevard near Lansing Street and was hit by an oncoming car, according to investigators. His head smashed into the car’s windshield.

Police said the 19-year-old driver who hit the man was on her way to work and did not see him before the crash. She is not expected to face charges.